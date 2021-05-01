Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

