Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

CRM stock opened at $230.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.98. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

