Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 45 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,575.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 146,411 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $292.21 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $304.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.59 and a 200 day moving average of $213.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.