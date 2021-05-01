Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 5,040 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 316.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

ENPH stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

