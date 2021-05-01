Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $451,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,510,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

PGR stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

