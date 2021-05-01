Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 215 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $130.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

