Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 70 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock stock opened at $819.30 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $829.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

