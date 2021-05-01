Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 11,926 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $95,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

