Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 8,699 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vontier were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

