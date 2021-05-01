Bradley S. Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DHI stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

