Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.43% of Guidewire Software worth $36,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -270.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

