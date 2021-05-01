Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 97,980 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,980 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $117,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

BDX stock opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

