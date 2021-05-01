Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 922 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $85,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.41.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $315.17 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.02. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.