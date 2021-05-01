Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.