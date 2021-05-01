Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 596,078 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $84,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

