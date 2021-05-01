Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

