British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $16,416,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI opened at $37.51 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.67%.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.