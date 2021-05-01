British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 29.6% in April

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

