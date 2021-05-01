Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,389 shares of company stock worth $10,287,821. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BancFirst by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

