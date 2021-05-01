Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

CRK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.49. 2,628,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,307. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 521,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

