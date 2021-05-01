Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Announce $2.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.30. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $10.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $119.44.

In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

