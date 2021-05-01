Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. Green Plains posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.80. 1,924,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

