Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post sales of $456.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.36 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,968,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.51. The stock had a trading volume of 508,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.02. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

