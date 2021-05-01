Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.04 Million

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post sales of $456.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.36 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,968,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.51. The stock had a trading volume of 508,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.02. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.