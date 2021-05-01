Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.98). The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($4.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.17.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,380,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,626,439. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.89.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

