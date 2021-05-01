Brokerages Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $4.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $19.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $21.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $23.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $7.38 on Friday, hitting $319.95. The company had a trading volume of 559,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $105.26 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.17 and a 200-day moving average of $260.72.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.