Brokerages Expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.95 Million

Analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce sales of $376.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.90 million and the highest is $400.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $351.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $52.35. 37,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,066. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

