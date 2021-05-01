Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target at $21.44

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several research firms recently commented on AEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Aecon Group stock remained flat at $$15.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Aecon Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.17.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

