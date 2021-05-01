Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,072.86

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,072.86 ($14.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,865.50 ($24.37) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,757.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,485.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 753.60 ($9.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

