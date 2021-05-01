Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $103.25

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

