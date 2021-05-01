Brokerages Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT at $15.50

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

eGain stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

