Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price at $9.10

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,497,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,876,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

