Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Target Price at $101.20

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,455,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $102.49. 418,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,618. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

