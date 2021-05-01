Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Price Target at $11.57

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

KGC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. 9,347,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,591,210. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

