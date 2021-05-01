Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$3.75

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

MOZ stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.48. 355,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

