Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $37.75

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 61.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

