Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $23.75

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $26.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

