Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Price Target at $52.27

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.82.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 163,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,187. Textron has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

