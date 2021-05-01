Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Western Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Western Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

