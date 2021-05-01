Brokers Offer Predictions for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

