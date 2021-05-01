Brokers Set Expectations for Avantor, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE AVTR opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.