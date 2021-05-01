Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

