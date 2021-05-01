Brokers Set Expectations for Farmers National Banc Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.