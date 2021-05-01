Brokers Set Expectations for Zynga Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $97,683.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,523.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $91,916.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,866.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,136 shares of company stock worth $13,851,022 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 367,962 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $12,510,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

