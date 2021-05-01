Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brooks Automation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $101.33 on Thursday. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $108.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

