Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by 44.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

