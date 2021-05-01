Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

BC stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. 943,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,391. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

