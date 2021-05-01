Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (BMTC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 1st

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of BMTC opened at $45.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $915.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

