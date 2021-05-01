BTIG Research Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $76.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATRC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AtriCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AtriCure by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

