BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

