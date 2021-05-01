Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 403 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $854.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $861.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $604.96 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

